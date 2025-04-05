Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,261 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $92,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $52.78 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.