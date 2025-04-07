26,690 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $158,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,348,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 485,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,205,000 after buying an additional 406,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.