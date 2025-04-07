Bush Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 0.7% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $82.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

