AI Companions (AIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $129.60 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Companions has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76,806.68 or 0.99308795 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions’ genesis date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. AI Companions’ official website is aivcompanions.com.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.12932802 USD and is down -18.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,779,398.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars.

