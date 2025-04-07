AI Companions (AIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $129.60 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Companions has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76,806.68 or 0.99308795 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
AI Companions Token Profile
AI Companions’ genesis date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. AI Companions’ official website is aivcompanions.com.
AI Companions Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars.
