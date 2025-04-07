Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $452,721,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $248.11 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average of $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

