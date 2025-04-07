Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

