Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LBP AM SA increased its position in Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

