Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Citigroup

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $1,400.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,021.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,264.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,293.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,000.72 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

