Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,105,000 after buying an additional 380,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $347,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after acquiring an additional 481,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 279,517 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

