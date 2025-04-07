Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

