BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $82,480.23 or 0.99878656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded flat against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $93.26 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00003976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 82,480.23307422 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

