Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.42 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 target price (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of QGEN opened at $38.24 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

