Maren Capital LLC Purchases 63,913 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maren Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 4.7% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $61,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.51 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

