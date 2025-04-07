ARPA (ARPA) Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, ARPA has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77,053.70 or 0.99925656 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,829.79 or 0.99635274 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.02028746 USD and is down -11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $11,446,233.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

