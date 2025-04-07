Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $107.25 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.