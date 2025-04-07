Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 999,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,908,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 56,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.6 %

GILD opened at $107.25 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

