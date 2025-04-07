Bush Investment Group LLC Purchases 425,885 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 12.0% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.