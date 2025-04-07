SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $279.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

