Cosmos Price Hits $4.43 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00005642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $315.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

