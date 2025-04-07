Cosmos Price Hits $4.43 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00005642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $315.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00020961 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002717 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00005817 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001189 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
