Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,000 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,012,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

