iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

