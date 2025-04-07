Gordon Oliver Acquires 5,550 Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Stock

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Oliver acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £7,326 ($9,443.16).
James Halstead Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JHD remained flat at GBX 134 ($1.73) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 499,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.22. James Halstead plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.50 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.67). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £560.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.
James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Halstead had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts predict that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
James Halstead Cuts Dividend
James Halstead Company Profile
James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than James Halstead
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 2 Stocks to Ride the AI Boom Without NVIDIA
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Spared From New Tariffs: Bullish Path Ahead?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Big Blue’s Big Shift: IBM’s Turnaround Bet on Cloud and AI
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.