Gordon Oliver Acquires 5,550 Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Stock

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Oliver acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £7,326 ($9,443.16).

James Halstead Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JHD remained flat at GBX 134 ($1.73) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 499,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.22. James Halstead plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.50 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.67). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £560.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Halstead had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts predict that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

James Halstead Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

Further Reading

