Mark Satchel Sells 43,031 Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Satchel sold 43,031 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £61,534.33 ($79,317.26).

Mark Satchel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Mark Satchel sold 98,892 shares of Quilter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £155,260.44 ($200,129.47).

Quilter Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON QLT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 125.80 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Quilter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97.30 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.30 ($2.18).

Quilter Increases Dividend

Quilter ( LON:QLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quilter plc will post 9.004676 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.44%.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

