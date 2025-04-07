BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $558.67 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000058 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $23,563,358.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.