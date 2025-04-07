Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $81,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.69. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.