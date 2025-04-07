Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.75 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $144,991.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00003915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00026956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,854,749,817,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,854,764,783,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,855,366,825,489.8296 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000121 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98,531.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.