Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $12.75 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ladder Capital traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 137520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LADR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

