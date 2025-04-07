Wormhole Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $193.00 million and approximately $77.06 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wormhole has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,357.24 or 0.98903473 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,332.31 or 0.97593082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,525,914,870 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.07288223 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $52,458,971.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

