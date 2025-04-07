Certior Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,505 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

