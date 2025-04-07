Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $17.55 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and $3.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,540,303 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

