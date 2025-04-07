Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and approximately $810,100.37 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 79,443,384 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

