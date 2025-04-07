Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $110.61 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $947.25 million and $110.61 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,633.83 or 0.99261841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,978,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,844,383,333 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,978,144.428467 with 2,844,383,333.32 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.33085507 USD and is down -14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 680 active market(s) with $76,730,859.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

