Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 486.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

CATX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,338.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This trade represents a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 22,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,837 shares in the company, valued at $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

