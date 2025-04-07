Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,105.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.