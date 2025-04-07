Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $855.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $970.24 and its 200 day moving average is $877.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

