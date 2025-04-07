Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

