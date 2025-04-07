Ternium (NYSE:TX) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TX

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,223. Ternium has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.