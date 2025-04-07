Ternium (NYSE:TX) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TX
Ternium Price Performance
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Spared From New Tariffs: Bullish Path Ahead?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Big Blue’s Big Shift: IBM’s Turnaround Bet on Cloud and AI
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 Dividend Growth Stocks the Trade Tariffs Can’t Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.