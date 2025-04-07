Prom 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.35 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00007741 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $108.94 million and $6.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00003976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.8802979 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $5,246,129.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.