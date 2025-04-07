Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after buying an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $105.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

