Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 122,599 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 122,599 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $92,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Aptiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $53.07 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

