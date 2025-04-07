Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $170.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average is $190.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $164.10 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

