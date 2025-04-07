Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,285 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $174.28 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.