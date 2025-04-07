Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Insider Purchases C$55,687.50 in Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 225,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,687.50.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 84,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,398.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.25. 538,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

