Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $117.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

