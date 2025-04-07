Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,246,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $173,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

