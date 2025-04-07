iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

