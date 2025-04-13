Best Leisure Stocks To Research – April 13th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment sectors, such as travel, hospitality, sports, and recreational services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to consumer discretionary spending, often experiencing performance that reflects broader economic trends and shifts in consumer preferences toward experiences and activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,139. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02.

