Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.12.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

