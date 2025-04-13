O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

