Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $837.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $823.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.